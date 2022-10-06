Spooky Season Is Here: Your Guide to Haunted Houses in New England

As autumn gets underway in New England, you probably have pumpkin spice lattes, fall foliage and maybe some apple pie on your mind.

But with Halloween right around the corner, it's also the perfect time of year to go check out one of the region's many haunted houses.

Here's a guide to some of most well known haunted attractions in New England's six states.

Massachusetts

Factory of Terror, Fall River — The Factory of Terror has been a mainstay Halloween attraction for a quarter century on the South Coast. You can buy discounted tickets online to the Fall River haunted house, which differ in price depending on the day you attend.

— Promising completely rebuilt attractions, Barrett's Haunted Mansion is open for its 31st season this year. Witch's Woods, Westford — Open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Halloween, Witch's Woods offers several attractions, including a haunted hayride and the "Horrorwood Chamber of Chills".

Connecticut

Trail of Terror, Wallingford — The Trail of Terror is a tradition for the New Haven area, and offers visitors an hour-long walk down its spooky trail.

Rhode Island

Scary Acres RI, Hope — Take a ride on the Dark Harvest Hayride through Scary Acres' haunted town, and check out the other attractions offered by one of the Ocean State's most popular haunted spots.

New Hampshire

Fright Kingdom, Nashua —Fright Kingdom has several haunted houses (which it claims are the scariest in New England) and is found right off the Everett Turnpike in Nashua.

Vermont

Nightmare Vermont, Essex Junction — Nightmare Vermont combines "live stage combat, original immersive theater, and all the best in interactive scares and special effects" and warns that tickets are limited.

Maine