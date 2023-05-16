Sports Betting Has Already Yielded Mass. $22M in Tax Revenue

Massachusetts is on track to beat projections for tax revenue from sports betting, raking in more than $22 million in about two months.

Bill Speros, a senior betting analyst for bookies.com, says promos and offers have driven new and occasional gamblers to enter the ring and make a wager.

"Nearly a million people have signed up for sports betting accounts since online wagering launched," Speros said.

Data from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission shows sports fans gambled nearly $580 million in total, online and in-person, in April. Online gambling beating out in-person by a mile.

The state won nearly $12 million in tax revenue in April.

The numbers were about the same for March, even with online gambling being legalized about mid-way through the month.

With the Celtics and the Bruins in the playoffs in April, Massachusetts ranked fourth in the nation for sports betting, just beating out Nevada, but losing to New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.