Springfield Girls Varsity Basketball Team Bus Involved in Crash

By Irvin Rodriguez

A school bus carrying the Springfield Girls Varsity Basketball Team was involved in a car crash on Tuesday night.

According to police, a driver was traveling southbound on on I-91 when he lost control of the vehicle.

Authorities say the roads were covered in ice that night.

According to reports from WPTZ, the vehicle crashed into a guardrail then bounced into a traffic lane, police say.

When the vehicle came back into the traffic lane it crashed with the bus, according to authorities.

The driver, identified as Logan Batchelder, of New Hampshire, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The bus driver, team and coaches were not injured, police say.

