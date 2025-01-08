Springfield

Woman's body found at Springfield campground; police investigating

Prosecutors and Springfield police were still investigating what happened as of Wednesday afternoon

By Asher Klein

TLMD-springfield-police-
Springfield Police

A woman's body was found at a campground in Springfield, Massachusetts, Tuesday evening, authorities said, announcing that police were investigating.

The woman's body was found at Camp STAR Angelina, on Trafton Road in Forest Park, the Hampden District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. They didn't identify the woman, or share the circumstances suspected involving her death.

Prosecutors and Springfield police were still investigating what happened as of Wednesday afternoon.

Camp STAR Angelina is an inclusive summer day camp for kids run by the city.

More Springfield news

Health & Wellness Dec 23, 2024

Girl with rare condition home for holidays: ‘I really wanted her home for Christmas'

Springfield Dec 19, 2024

Man killed in Springfield shooting

This article tagged under:

Springfield
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us