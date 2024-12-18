Massachusetts

Woman injured in Springfield shooting, police say

There was no immediate word on any arrests in the Stafford Street shooting

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A woman was hospitalized Tuesday after she was shot in Springfield, Massachusetts.

A spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department says officers were called to the 100 block of Stafford Street around 4:20 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim.

Responding officers found an adult female with gunshot injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening. She was taken to Baystate Medical Center.

There was no immediate word on any arrests, or a motive in the shooting.

Springfield detectives are investigating.

