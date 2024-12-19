Springfield

Man killed in Springfield shooting

An investigation by the DA's office and the Springfield Police Detective Bureau’s Homicide Unit is underway

By Thea DiGiammerino

A man was killed in a shooting in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, according to the Hampden District Attorney's Office.

The DA said the victim, identified as 48-year-old Jose Lopez of Springfield, was found injured on Fernwold Street after a ShotSpotter activation around 4:35 p.m. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment, but did not survive.

No other details were immediately available.

