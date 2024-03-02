Springfield murder suspect captured in Myrtle Beach

A man suspected in a deadly shooting in Springfield, Massachusetts, in January has been captured in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, police said Saturday.

Jermaine Atkins, 36, of Westfield, Mass. was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant on Thursday. He is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Nicorie Adams in Springfield on January 31.

Atkins was identified as a suspect on February 16. He was arrested by the US Marshals Service, with assistance from state and local authorities.

Police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Rochelle Street around 4:20 p.m. Around the same time two gunshot victims arrived at Baystate Medical Center - Adams who had serious injuries and died later that day, and a woman whose injuries were not life-threatening.

Investigators believe the victims were in their car when they were shot on Rochelle Street. They then crashed on Braddock Street.

Atkins will be put through the rendition process and faces a murder charge upon his return to Massachusetts.