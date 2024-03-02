Massachusetts

Springfield murder suspect captured in Myrtle Beach

Jermaine Atkins, 36, of Westfield, Mass. is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Nicorie Adams in Springfield on January 31.

Handcuffs
Getty Images

A man suspected in a deadly shooting in Springfield, Massachusetts, in January has been captured in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, police said Saturday.

Jermaine Atkins, 36, of Westfield, Mass. was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant on Thursday. He is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Nicorie Adams in Springfield on January 31.

Atkins was identified as a suspect on February 16. He was arrested by the US Marshals Service, with assistance from state and local authorities.

Police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Rochelle Street around 4:20 p.m. Around the same time two gunshot victims arrived at Baystate Medical Center - Adams who had serious injuries and died later that day, and a woman whose injuries were not life-threatening.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Investigators believe the victims were in their car when they were shot on Rochelle Street. They then crashed on Braddock Street.

Atkins will be put through the rendition process and faces a murder charge upon his return to Massachusetts.

More local news

Wilmington 1 hour ago

Police seek person of interest in Wilmington break-in

PLYMOUTH 3 hours ago

Man found dead in park in Plymouth

This article tagged under:

Massachusettscrime
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us