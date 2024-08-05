Springfield police seek missing Chicopee man last seen in October

Police are looking for a missing Massachusetts man who has not been heard from since last year.

The Springfield Police Department said in a Facebook post Sunday that Felix Rivera of Chicopee was recently reported missing.

According to police, Rivera's family last heard from him when he was discharged from Springfield's Baystate Medical Center in October.

While he was living in Chicopee at the time, police say Rivera may be in Puerto Rico.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Authorities did not give a physical description of Rivera or reveal his age, but they released a photo.

Anyone with information is asked to call 413-787-6360 or 413-787-6300.