Springsteen Lends Song ‘The Rising' for Powerful DNC Video

The Democratic National Convention used singer Bruce Springsteen's "The Rising" in a video contrasting the most difficult moments in the past three years under President Donald Trump with a message of hope and unity from Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The video, which was played on the first night of the DNC Monday, opens with images of towns and football stadiums emptied out from the coronavirus pandemic, the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, George Floyd's death and a viral video of Trump throwing a roll of paper towels to a crowd in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria devastated the island in 2017.

With the line "left the house this morning," images of firefighters cheering healthcare workers leaving their shift, a child running down the street in a superhero's cape, and young men and women leaving for school and work in the morning paint an image of resiliency and hope.

As the music fades to the background, Biden stickers, posters and t-shirts are seen at a pre-pandemic campaign rally, with the Democratic nominee saying, "there is not a single thing we can't do if we do it together."