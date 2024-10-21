Man busted offering federal benefits seeker $100 for sex, prosecutors say

A federal social security worker who allegedly offered someone seeking benefits $100 for sex was arrested Monday as a result of a sting operation at a Massachusetts hotel, prosecutors said.

Dae Sung Kim, a 35-year-old from Auburn, Massachusetts, has been charged with attempting to induce a person to travel in interstate commerce to engage in prostitution, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts said.

After meeting the person who'd been looking for benefits in March at the Social Security Administration's Gardner office, Kim pointed out there was a closer office near her home in another state, then looked up her number in the federal system and called to suggest they "work something out," prosecutors said.

Later in March, on a call monitored by law enforcement, he suggested to the woman they "help each other out," and he later suggested in text messages that she come to Massachusetts to have sex with him in a car parked at a hotel parking lot for $100, according to prosecutors.

He was arrested after heading to a hotel thinking he was meeting up with the woman, but was confronted by law enforcement instead.

It wasn't immediately clear if Kim had an attorney who could speak to the charge he faces. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.