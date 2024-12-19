Vermont

‘True hero': Vt. police captain comes home after being shot

St. Johnsbury Police Capt. Jason Gray was shot and seriously injured on Friday while responding to a report of a domestic violence incident

By Asher Klein

St. Johnsbury, Vermont, Police Capt. Jason Gray.
Handout

A Vermont police captain shot in the line of duty has gone home from the hospital, his police department shared.

"Today, we welcome home a true hero," the St. Johnsbury Police Chief Joel Pierce said in a Facebook post Wednesday of Capt. Jason Gray, noting that crowds came out to greet him despite there being short notice of his discharge from the hospital.

Video shared by a local ambulance service showed first responder vehicles lined up in the rain as a convoy of police cruisers drove through town.

Gray was shot and seriously injured on Friday while responding to a report of a domestic violence incident on Portland Street, officials have said. The man accused of shooting Gray, Scott Mason, fled and was at large for over a day amid a massive manhunt, before being taken into custody early Sunday morning at the house next door.

Pierce said over the weekend that Gray was in stable condition but sedated and intubated. He said Wednesday that his homecoming "is only the beginning of a very long road to recovery, yet with the strength of this community, we will persevere."

