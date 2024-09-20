New Bedford

Stabbing death of New Bedford woman under investigation

A 31-year-old woman was found suffering from fatal stab wounds in a home in New Bedford, Massachusetts, authorities said Friday

File photo showing police tape
Getty Images

Authorities are investigating a deadly stabbing Friday in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

Police found a 31-year-old New Bedford woman suffering from stab wounds in an Atlantic Street home just before 5 p.m., the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said.

The woman was brought to Saint Luke's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The victim's identity was not released Friday.

No arrests have been made, prosecutors said. Massachusetts State Police assigned to the district attorney's office are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

More New Bedford news

New Bedford Sep 10

Family devastated by deaths of mother, son in New Bedford crash

Massachusetts Aug 30

Woman charged with murder in death of New Bedford man

This article tagged under:

New Bedford
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us