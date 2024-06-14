Boston

Man who'd been stabbed rushed to hospital from Dorchester CVS, police say

The man, in his 40s, was taken to a local hospital from the CVS on Washington Street, police said

By Asher Klein

Red light as you would see on an ambulance
Getty Images

A man who'd been stabbed in the neck and back was rushed to a hospital from a Dorchester CVS on Friday morning, Boston police said.

It wasn't immediately clear if the man had been stabbed at or near the CVS or if anyone had been arrested — few details were immediately available.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

