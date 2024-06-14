Man who'd been stabbed rushed to hospital from Dorchester CVS, police say

A man who'd been stabbed in the neck and back was rushed to a hospital from a Dorchester CVS on Friday morning, Boston police said.
It wasn't immediately clear if the man had been stabbed at or near the CVS or if anyone had been arrested — few details were immediately available.
The man, in his 40s, was taken to a local hospital from the CVS on Washington Street, police said.
This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.