Person Stabbed Inside Boston Star Market, Attacker Flees, Police Say

A person was stabbed inside a Star Market grocery store in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, police said.

His attacker fled and remained at large about an hour after the incident, reported at the River Street store about 3:33 p.m., police said.

The victim was rushed to a Boston hospital; his condition wasn't immediately available.

Police continued to investigate.

Several police cruisers were seen parked outside the grocery store Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.