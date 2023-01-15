Local

Massachusetts

Person Stabbed Near Boston Common, Police Investigating

Boston police officers are on scene of the Tremont Street incident, actively investigating what happened

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A person was stabbed Sunday night near Boston Common, police said.

Boston police had few details to report but confirm the department received a call around 7:43 p.m. for an incident on Tremont Street. The victim has non-life threatening injuries.

It was not immediately clear if any arrests had been made.

Officers remain on scene and are actively investigating what happened.

Further down Tremont Street, there was police activity near two MBTA buses, though it was not clear if the two scenes are connected.

This developing story will be updated.

