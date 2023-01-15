Person Stabbed Near Boston Common, Police Investigating

A person was stabbed Sunday night near Boston Common, police said.

Boston police had few details to report but confirm the department received a call around 7:43 p.m. for an incident on Tremont Street. The victim has non-life threatening injuries.

It was not immediately clear if any arrests had been made.

Officers remain on scene and are actively investigating what happened.

Further down Tremont Street, there was police activity near two MBTA buses, though it was not clear if the two scenes are connected.

This developing story will be updated.