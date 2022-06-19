Local

mbta

Staffing Shortages Lead to Longer Wait Times at MBTA Stations

The longest wait time only extends by five minutes, but is still enough time for commuters to be aware when planning their trip to work

By Kirsten Glavin and Evan Ringle

NBC Universal, Inc.

The MBTA has announced extended wait times at stations on the Blue, Orange and Red Line.

Trains on the Blue Line are expected to arrive at stations every seven minutes compared to the previous five.

The Orange Line will run every 10 minutes in the morning, and 11 minutes in the evening compared to the previous seven minutes.

The most extensive changes to arrival times will affect the Red Line. The MBTA expects arrival times at Ashmont and Braintree Stations to extend from 10 minutes to 15 minutes, and for arrival times at Alewife and JFK/UMass stations to extend from six minutes to eight minutes.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The MBTA says these arrival changes will remain in place until the transportation authority can increase the number of dispatchers on staff, which they say they've been attempting with an aggressive recruitment campaign.

There are some though who don't think the response from the state government shows an aggressive attempt to fix the issue, such as John Ostroff, member of the Transportation for Massachusetts Coalition.

Local

Yarmouth 36 mins ago

State Police Cruiser Hit by Drunk Driver in Yarmouth, Mass.

Vermont 52 mins ago

Maker of Harpoon Beers to Acquire Vermont's Long Trail

"This is a huge concern and we really believe that the governor and legislative leadership are not prioritizing transit investment to the level they should," said Ostroff. "We're just seeing the results of this now, when the federal government gets involved. It shouldn't have to come to that.”

This article tagged under:

mbtaorange lineBlue Lineboston transportation
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us