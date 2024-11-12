Eastern Standard's restaurant group opening Italian spot in Fenway

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A bit more than a year after one of Boston's best-known restaurants was reborn in a new space (and joined by a cocktail bar), the team behind it is opening a new concept across the way.

According to a posting within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com site, Garrett Harker and ES Hospitality are planning to open Standard Italian at the Fenway Center just outside of Kenmore Square, with the post saying the following:

Last October marked the return of Eastern Standard Kitchen and Drinks, quickly followed by the introduction of the new craft cocktail bar, Equal Measure, right next door. Beginning next month, the group behind Eastern Standard and Equal Measure plans to welcome a new Italian concept, Standard Italian, to the family. Garrett is joined by Beverage Director Jackson Cannon and Culinary Director Brian Rae in the construction and operation of this new concept. Located directly across the plaza from Eastern Standard and Equal Measure, Standard Italian promises to bring a warm, hip energy to the Fenway neighborhood. Think satisfying bowls of housemade pasta and plentiful martinis!

Based on the description and the address, it appears that Standard Italian may be opening in the space that had been home to All That Fish + Oyster, another ES Hospitality concept that debuted in September of 2023 only to shutter a few months later.

The address for the upcoming Standard Italian is 771 Beacon Street, Boston, MA, 02215.

