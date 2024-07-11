3 arrested as standoff ends in Dorchester following armed robbery

A standoff in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood has come to an end Thursday night with three people arrested.

Boston police say they responded to an Adams Street home Thursday evening, believing that a suspect was barricaded inside from an armed robbery that occurred in the city earlier in the day.

Video from the scene showed a tactical team outside the home, as well as Boston EMS wearing bullet proof vests and helmets.

The scene remained very active later Thursday night, with police holding a press conference around 9:30 p.m., confirming three people had been removed from the home.

Police say officers were first called to 479 Blue Hill Avenue just after 4 p.m. Thursday for a report of an armed robbery in progress at a barber shop.

According to Deputy Supt. Joseph Gillespie, individuals inside Edward's Barber Shop were robbed at gunpoint by multiple people, who then got away. Detectives learned that the suspects' vehicle was in the area and that they had fled to the house on Adams Street, prompting a response from the SWAT team and negotiators.

After negotiation and de-escalation, Gillespie says two suspects were removed from the house without incident. The third remained inside, so SWAT entered the home, placing the last suspect under arrest.

All three were being taken to the police station in Roxbury to be processed, Gillespie said. There was no immediate word on their names, ages or the charges they're facing.

No one was injured during the standoff, and no injuries were reported in the robbery, either.

"I'd just like to say how proud I am of the officers for their restraint, their professionalism, and their de-escalation tactics in removing these three individuals from the home without any incident, any injury to anybody," Gillespie said. "I'd also like to thank the residents for their patience. I realize it was an inconvenience to them through this process but unfortunately it was necessary for us to do our job."

Gillespie couldn't say how police tracked the suspects to Adams Street, noting that remains under investigation. There's also no word on what was stolen from the barber shop, or why.

An investigation is ongoing.