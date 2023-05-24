Star Market Stabbing Suspect Expected in Dorchester Courtroom Wednesday

A man accused of stabbing someone with a knife inside a grocery store in the Mattapan neighborhood of Boston is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Trevor Charlton, 47, of Hyde Park, was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly fleeing the scene of the incident: the Star Market on River Street. He is expected in Dorchester District Court Wednesday for an arraignment on an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge.

The victim of the stabbing was taken to a hospital in the city, with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

A spokesperson for the grocery store released a statement saying in part, "At Shaw’s and Star Market, we work diligently to provide a safe shopping and workplace environment."

There was no immediate update on the victim's condition.

"I walked in the store, there were 2 BPD officers at the deli area," shopper Chris Rosado said. "There was two with a person of interest who had his hands behind his back. They were sitting talking to him. There was another officer behind the deli counter talking to another Star Market employee.”

Charlton was seen wearing a Star Market uniform and badge when he was placed under arrest. It was unclear if he had obtained an attorney that could speak to his criminal charge.

New details, including what led to the violence, could be released Wednesday during Charlton's court appearance.