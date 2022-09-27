State Approves Mass General Brigham's Plan to Cut Health Care Spending

After months of back and forth and an "extremely vigorous review process," the Health Policy Commission unanimously approved Mass General Brigham’s plan to cut health care spending $127.8 million by March 31, 2024, a win for potential longterm health costs savings in Massachusetts.

MGB, the largest health system in the state, plans to cut costs by $127.8 million via four main strategies: reducing utilization by cutting down on avoidable hospitalizations, emergency room visits, post-acute care and imagining ($32.4 million), shifting care to lower cost sites ($5.3 million), reducing prices ($90 million) and enhancing accountability for value based care.

