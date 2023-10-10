State-by-state guide to haunted houses in New England

October is here — that means the leaves are changing, pumpkin-spice-flavored everything is being served and haunted houses are open to give you the rush of adrenaline that only they can give you.

There's no better place than New England to get your spooky fix — with the region's history and weather, it seems like the perfect setting for a Halloween movie.

Here's a list of some of the most well-known haunts in the region.

Massachusetts

Factory of Terror, Fall River — The Factory of Terror has been a mainstay Halloween attraction for a quarter century on the South Coast. You can buy discounted tickets online to the Fall River haunted house, which differ in price depending on the day you attend.

Barrett's Haunted Mansion, Abington — Featuring multiple attractions and events, Barrett's Haunted Mansion is open for its 32nd season this year.

Witch's Woods, Westford — Open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Halloween, (plus Oct. 30 and 31) Witch's Woods offers several attractions, including a haunted hayride and the "Horrorwood Chamber of Chills".

Salem — You can't mention Halloween in Massachusetts without bringing up Salem. The City of Salem is holding special events throughout October to celebrate the season and the city's spooky history. Click here for your guide to October in the Witch City.

Connecticut

Trail of Terror, Wallingford — The Trail of Terror is a tradition for the New Haven area, and offers visitors an hour-long walk down its spooky trail.

Fright Haven, Stratford — Head to Fright Haven, right off I-95, for "over 20,000 square feet of scare" and two separate attractions, including a new one this year called "Hotel Hex".

Legends of Fear, Shelton —At Legends of Fear, you can get spooked on the legendary Haunted Hayride that features all kinds of attractions, like the "Funhouse of Fear".

Rhode Island

Scary Acres RI, Hope — Take a ride on the Dark Harvest Hayride through Scary Acres' haunted town, and check out the other attractions offered by one of the Ocean State's most popular haunted spots.

Haunted Labyrinth, Cranston — A long running Ocean State tradotion, Cranston's Haunted Labyrinth is celebrating its 39th season this year.

Slater Park Haunted Tunnel, Pawtucket — Sponsored by Pawtucket Parks & Recreation, the Haunted Tunnel will kick off on Oct. 13.

New Hampshire

Fright Kingdom, Nashua —Fright Kingdom has several haunted houses (which it claims are the scariest in New England) and is found right off the Everett Turnpike in Nashua.

Haunted Overload, Lee — Located on the DeMerrit Hill Farm in Lee, Haunted Overload features movie-quality sets, monsters that tower over 30 feet and hundreds of lighted pumpkins.

Nightmare New England, Litchfield — Spooky World presents Nightmare New England has 80 acres worth of scares.

Vermont

Nightmare Vermont, Essex Junction — Nightmare Vermont combines "live stage combat, original immersive theater, and all the best in interactive scares and special effects" and warns that tickets are limited.

Queen City Ghostwalk —You can learn about everything from "the tragic inhabitants of an iconic Burlington family", to tales of a monster who lives in Lake Champlain and Native American legends on the several tours offered by Queen City Ghostwalk.

Maine