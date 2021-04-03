State Chips in More Than $4M for Quincy Center for Homeless

The state has promised to chip in more than $4 million toward a planned facility in Quincy that will serve the area’s homeless population.

The funding for the Father Bill’s & MainSpring facility was announced Wednesday by Gov. Charlie Baker.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The current Father Bill’s building is scheduled to be torn down to make way for a new police department. The nonprofit is planning to move across the street into two new buildings.

One will consist of a day center with an emergency shelter and a health care clinic, while the other will hold 30 apartments for permanent housing.

The total cost is expected to be about $24 million.