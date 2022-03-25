Local

Rhode Island

State Finds That Mistreatment Led to Rhode Island 5-Year-Old's Death

The department said it had no previous involvement with the family

Police Line Do Not Cross Tape, Warning Tape In Crime Area At Night Time And Bokeh Background, Entry Is Forbidden, 3d Rendering
Stock Depot

Rhode Island child welfare authorities say maltreatment was a factor in the death last year of a 5-year-old child from West Warwick.

An agency spokesperson said Thursday that the child died Sept. 18.

The department initiated an investigation and "determined maltreatment contributed to this fatality."

In accordance with state law, the agency notified the Office of the Child Advocate of its findings.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The department said it had no previous involvement with the family.

West Warwick police said they had no further information.

More Rhode Island news

Providence 2 hours ago

Providence Police Investigate Gunshot Fired in Hospital Room

sports betting 16 hours ago

With Sports Betting Still Illegal in Mass., Residents Are Crossing State Lines

Rhode Island Mar 23

Woman's Body Found in Refrigerator; Boyfriend Charged

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Rhode IslandMassachusettsNew Englandwelfare
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us