State House will be closed Wednesday amid investigation into electrical fire

The gold-domed Massachusetts State House in Beacon Hill will remain closed on Wednesday, following an electrical fire in the basement of the building Tuesday afternoon that sparked the evacuation of state officials, staff members and members of the public.

The Superintendent of the State House said that the decision to keep the building closed Wednesday is out of an abundance of caution, while the investigation into Tuesday's fire is wrapped up.

According to the Boston Fire Commissioner, when the fire alarms went off Tuesday afternoon at around 2 p.m., the building was evacuated, and firefighters found smoke coming from a vault area in the basement of the State House.

Fire investigators determined that it was high voltage wires that feed into a transformer that were burning. The transformer itself did not catch on fire.

Because of where the fire was in the building, and the difficult process of venting the smoke from that fire, it took hours for crews to even make the building safe for lawmakers and their staff to go back inside to collect their belongings.

“Very difficult," Commissioner Paul Burke of the Boston Fire Department said. "It was in a tunnel and the smoke, and the quality of the air was the problem, the toxins in that burning material were very dangerous. They have readings in the Carbon Monoxide an average reading might be 10, 11 parts per million, this was in the thousands, so it’s not sustainable for a human to not be on oxygen, on air that we have the firefighters on.”

No one was reported hurt in the fire.