State Police Bomb Squad Examines Suspicious Item at Boston's Logan Airport

Some travelers were forced to evacuate Boston's Logan Airport on Easter Sunday after a potentially suspicious item was discovered inside a piece of luggage.

Massachusetts State Police said their bomb squad was examining the item that was located inside a piece of luggage around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Video posted to social media showed a long, crowded line of people exiting Terminal A. In the video, a Logan employee can be heard over the airport's loud speaker telling everyone they must exit the secure checkpoint, including any employees or staff personnel, and be rescreened by TSA agents.

"You have to exit, this is mandatory," the speaker says.

Another video posted on social media also shows a crowded sidewalk outside the terminal. State police said people were evacuated to the sidewalk.

State police said at 5:30 p.m. that the suspicious item had been cleared and the terminal was reopened.

It was not immediately clear how much this incident may affect flight departure times as people traveled on Easter Sunday.

No other information was immediately available.

