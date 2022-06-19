Local

Yarmouth

State Police Cruiser Hit by Drunk Driver in Yarmouth, Mass.

By Evan Ringle

A State Police cruiser was hit by a drunk driver in the early hours of Sunday in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, according to State Police.

The crash happened around 2 a.m., the back of the state troopers car being hit on Route 6 East near Yarmouth, said police. The trooper was in the breakdown lane on the highway when another driver hit his car.

Police say ambulances arrived and took the state trooper and the female driver to Cape Cod Hospital, but neither of them were seriously injured.

The state trooper was discharged from the hospital, but the driver was held for observation, said police.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to police, an investigation of the crash shows the female driver was driving under the influence, and she's scheduled to appear in court.

This article tagged under:

YarmouthSTATE POLICECape Cod Hospitaldrunk driver
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us