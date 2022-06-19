State Police Cruiser Hit by Drunk Driver in Yarmouth, Mass.

A State Police cruiser was hit by a drunk driver in the early hours of Sunday in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, according to State Police.

The crash happened around 2 a.m., the back of the state troopers car being hit on Route 6 East near Yarmouth, said police. The trooper was in the breakdown lane on the highway when another driver hit his car.

Police say ambulances arrived and took the state trooper and the female driver to Cape Cod Hospital, but neither of them were seriously injured.

The state trooper was discharged from the hospital, but the driver was held for observation, said police.

According to police, an investigation of the crash shows the female driver was driving under the influence, and she's scheduled to appear in court.