State police cruiser working I-90 detail struck in Newton; driver arrested for OUI

Two lanes of Interstate 90 were closed Monday night in Newton, Massachusetts, after a state police cruiser working highway detail was struck by another vehicle, sending the trooper to a local hospital.

State police tell NBC10 Boston that the police vehicle was hit shortly after 9:20 p.m. while inside the detail setup near mile marker 126.8 on I-90 westbound.

The trooper was taken to an area hospital with injuries sustained in the crash, state police said. There was no immediate word on the extent of those injuries.

The driver, a 45-year-old woman from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was arrested for operating under the influence of alcohol, according to state police.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said two lanes were closed at mile marker 126 due to the crash. State police say the scene has since cleared.

Further details have not been released, including the name of the woman who was taken into custody.