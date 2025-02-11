State police searching for suspect after armed road rage incident on I-84 in Connecticut

State police are in Southington, searching for a suspect after an armed road rage incident on Interstate 84 and three schools have been placed in secure mode, according to school officials.

Oshana, Strong Elementary Schools, and Kennedy Middle School have been placed in secure school mode as a precaution, school officials said.

The I-84 East rest area in Southington is blocked off as police investigate.

The investigation began when state troopers responded to Interstate 84 West in Waterbury around 8:42 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a road rage incident with a gun.

ACTIVE: CSP is investigating an incident in which an individual appeared to have displayed a firearm on I-84 west in Waterbury. Troopers & K9's searching for the suspect, believed to be in the Southington area. The I-84 east Southington rest area is blocked for this investigation — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 11, 2025

State police said they found the vehicle abandoned and have brought in police dogs to search for the suspect.

No additional information was immediately available.