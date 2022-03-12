State Police Involved in Search for Missing Sturbridge Man, 71

Massachusetts State Police and several other agencies are searching for a 71-year-old Sturbridge man, who has been missing since Friday afternoon.

George Guttler is described as approximately 6' tall with gray hair. He was last seen wearing a flannel shirt, black jeans, and black sneakers.

State police said Guttler's red Honda Civic was found just after 11 p.m. Friday night parked in a lot near the Windsor Dam. According to police, Guttler must have drove into the lot before 6 p.m. because the gate to enter that lot is locked every night at that time.

Searches Friday night and Saturday focused on areas surrounding the Quabbin Reservoir in Ware and Belchertown.

State and local police, assisted by the Department of Conservation and Recreation, conducted an extensive search of the surrounding area with patrols and K9 teams. The search concluded early Saturday morning and did not yield any results.

Around 9 a.m. Saturday, the search was taken over by troopers assigned to the state police department's special emergency response team -- a unit specially trained in search and rescue -- and assisted by the MSP mounted section, K9 section, and drone unit.

Ware, Belchertown, and Sturbridge police, in addition to the DCR, are assisting in the search and investigation

Anyone who may have seen Guttler or has information regarding his whereabouts should immediately call 911, police said.