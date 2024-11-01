Suspect who ran from vehicle following police pursuit in NH captured, police say

A suspect accused of running from a vehicle following a pursuit in Strafford, New Hampshire, has been taken into custody, New Hampshire State Police said Friday morning.

Troopers had been searching the area of Strafford Road for the male suspect, who they say is wanted on multiple warrants.

Troopers are actively searching the area of Strafford Road in Strafford for a suspect who ran from a vehicle following a pursuit. The suspect is a white male wearing black jeans and a dark hoodie, and is wanted on multiple warrants. Report sightings or suspicious activity to 911. pic.twitter.com/ywb4Srb5YK — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) November 1, 2024

It was not immediately clear what charges he is facing.

No further details were released.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.