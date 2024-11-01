New Hampshire

Suspect who ran from vehicle following police pursuit in NH captured, police say

The person is wanted on multiple warrants, authorities said

By Marc Fortier

Adamari_y_Alaia_se_disfrazan_y_te_ensenan_a_decorar_para_Halloween.jpg
FILE

A suspect accused of running from a vehicle following a pursuit in Strafford, New Hampshire, has been taken into custody, New Hampshire State Police said Friday morning.

Troopers had been searching the area of Strafford Road for the male suspect, who they say is wanted on multiple warrants.

It was not immediately clear what charges he is facing.

No further details were released.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire 13 hours ago

Missing NH woman found dead in Mass., police say, asking for information

New Hampshire 21 hours ago

Police ID Maine man killed in crash on I-95 in NH

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us