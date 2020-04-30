Local

State Police Track Down Boston Man Who Alleged Dragged Trooper

Police said they were looking for the man because they say he fled a traffic stop on Route 140 in Taunton, Massachusetts

A Boston man state police say dragged a trooper with his vehicle while fleeing a traffic stop has been tracked down and charged with attempted murder.

State police say 32-year-old Claude Remy was arrested Wednesday in Framingham after investigators found out he may be hiding at an address there.

Police were looking for Remy because they say he fled a traffic stop on Route 140 in Taunton on Tuesday night, in the process dragging a trooper a short distance. The trooper was not seriously hurt.

Remy was held on $75,000 bail on attempted murder and several other charges.

