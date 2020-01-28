Local
Rhode Island

State Says Child’s Death the Result of Maltreatment

State child welfare authorities in Rhode Island say the death of a 4-month-old child in Rhode Island last summer was the result of maltreatment

Generic Police Lights Caution Tape 04251994

The death of a 4-month-old child in Rhode Island last summer was the result of maltreatment, state child welfare authorities have announced.

The boy from Providence died Aug. 25 the Department of Children, Youth, & Families disclosed in a statement Monday.

The department initiated an investigation, and through this investigation, DCYF has confirmed that the child's death was a result of maltreatment, the statement said.

The Office of the Child Advocate has been notified in accordance with state law.

The department had no previous involvement with the child but did have prior involvement with one of the child's parents in an unrelated case, the
agency said.

No additional information was released because of the confidentiality laws, the department said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Rhode IslandProvidence
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us