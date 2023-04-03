Suspect Arrested After Leading Police on Chase in Stolen BMW, Fleeing on Foot

Authorities arrested a suspect in Foxboro, Massachusetts, on Sunday night after a car chase involving a stolen SUV, according to state police.

On Sunday around 7 p.m., state troopers and officers with the Foxboro Police Department were investigating a report of a vehicle that had been stolen from a Waltham auto dealership that was parked outside of The Lodge apartments, state police said.

At 7:40 p.m., a man came out of a building, got into the stolen vehicle and started driving, hitting several parked cars in the lot and narrowly missing two state police troopers attempting to prevent him from driving away, police said. The suspect drove off, heading south on Foxboro Boulevard at a high rate of speed with no lights on and at times on the wrong side of the road, according to authorities.

The stolen BMW, which at this point had sustained extensive damage, continued onto Route 140 toward Interstate 95. The driver then stopped in the breakdown lane just before the on-ramp to I-95 and fled on foot into the woods. With a Foxborough police officer and a state police trooper chasing him, the man scaled a large chain link fence and continued running.

The Foxborough officer, who is part of the department's K9 unit, then drove to a parking lot on the other side of the fence and began tracking the suspect with help from his K9 partner and the state trooper. A state police K9 unit and their Air Wing unit also began responding to the location to help with the search.

While the search was ongoing, police received word that a man matching the suspect's description was at the Shell gas station on Commercial Street in Foxboro and appeared to be trying to steal a car t here.

A Foxboro police officer arrived at the gas station minutes later and took the suspect into custody as he tried to flee into the woods next to the gas station.

State police identified the suspect as Jose L. Bautista, 30, of East Providence, Rhode Island. The Foxboro K9 unit found a piece of clothing linked to Bautista in the woods, two cell phones near the fence he had scaled and several clear plastic bags containing a substance believed to be fentanyl.

A black satchel was also found inside the stolen BMW, containing a high-capacity magazine with 29 rounds of 10mm ammunition and two switches used to convert semi-automatic handguns into fully automatic weapons. Also found in the BMW was a prescription pill bottle with the name torn off, which contained several small, round, blue pills consistent in appearance with Percocet.

State police said they are continuing to search the wooded area Bautista crossed on foot to determine if he might have discarded a gun or any additional evidence as he ran.

Bautista faces over a dozen charges, including receiving a stolen vehicle, receiving stolen property, reckless and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash, failure to stop for police, assault with a dangerous weapon and several other gun, drug and traffic charges.

He was held without bail overnight at state police barracks in Foxboro and was scheduled to be arraigned in Wrentham District Court on Monday.