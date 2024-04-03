Statewide outage impacting several Mass. RMV transactions

An outage at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles Wednesday is affecting several transactions.
"Due to a statewide outage, the RMV cannot process transactions online, in Service Centers or over the phone," the registry posted on its website. "Customers may use their bank account (ACH) option as an alternative online payment method."
It wasn't immediately known what caused the statewide outage.
More Massachusetts news
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.