Staying Safe as Power Remains Out for Many in Eastern Mass.

So many are still in the dark this morning, as tens of thousands are still waiting for those lights to come back on after the nor'easter.

There are some important things you can right now to make sure you and your family stay safe.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"If you are a person that has a home generator, portable home generator, please make sure that the generator is outside of your home when it’s being turned on," said Steve Warner, president of National Grid New England.

That's one of the biggest safety tips, as experts say there are too many risks of carbon monoxide.

Another really important safety tip: use flashlights instead of candles to prevent fires or other emergencies.

Some other important tips to pass along: keep your freezer and refrigerator closed; a full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours.

Throw out any food if it's more than 40 degrees. When in doubt, just toss it.

Make sure refrigerated medications can be stored at a higher temperature.

Generators, grills or camp stoves should always be used outdoors and at least 20 feet away from windows.

Make sure to unplug appliances or electronics, because when the power does come back on, there could be surges that can cause damage.