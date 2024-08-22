Large first responder presence at Sterling industrial site

A large number of first responders were seen at an industrial site in Sterling, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning.

Rocks appeared to have fallen on an excavator at the site, off Chocksett Road. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

The Sterling Fire Department posted on Facebook that they and multiple other agencies are operating at the scene of an "active incident" off Chocksett Road. They are asking people to avoid the area, and said there is no threat to the public.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to local authorities for more information on what happened.

NBC10 Boston First responders at an industrial site in Sterling, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.