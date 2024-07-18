Multiple Steward Health Care hospitals possibly headed for auction

The fallout of Steward Health Care's bankruptcy filing could reach a new height Thursday morning, with several hospitals within the healthcare system possibly going up for auction.

It's an auction for the Steward hospitals in the state that have received multiple bids on the open market. This come after the company filed for bankruptcy on May 6.

Those hospitals are in Brockton, Taunton, Fall River, Brighton, Dorchester, Methuen, Haverhill and Ayer.

In a statement, the company says it has received multiple bids on these hospitals that they are still evaluating but Department of Public Health leaders note the auction could be pushed back as Steward looks to solicit more interest from prospective buyers.

This comes as many of these hospitals are seeing a decline in patient activity. Since the start of this year, several of them, including both Boston facilities, have lost about 33% of their patients.

This also comes at a time when non-Steward hospitals are seeing an increase in emergency room visits and admissions.

The state health commissioner has said most, if not all, continue to meet state and federal health standards.

If the auction happens Thursday, Steward has a sale hearing scheduled in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court on July 31.