Deals reached to keep 5 Steward Health Care hospitals in Mass. open, gov. says: LIVE UPDATE

The Healey administration and Steward Health Care have reached deals that would keep five Massachusetts hospitals open, the governor announced Friday.

The operations of Saint Anne's Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, the Holy Family Hospitals and Morton Hospital would be transitioned to new operators, according to the announcement, while the Healey administration would use eminent domain to transfer control of Saint Elizabeth's to a new owner.

"Today, we are taking steps to save and keep operating the five remaining Steward Hospitals, protecting access to care in those communities and preserving the jobs of the hard-working women and men who work at those hospitals," Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement.

Healey and other officials were expected to hold a news conference to give more information at 1 p.m. It will be live-streamed here.

Steward, which is going through bankruptcy proceedings, has already announced the impending closure of two other hospitals in Massachusetts: Carney Hospital in Dorchester and Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer. Those closures have not been impacted by the announcement.

Under the deals announced Friday, the Holy Family hospitals in Haverhill and Methuen would be operated by Lawrence General Hospital, Morton and Saint Anne’s would be run by Lifespan, while both Good Samaritan and, eventually, Saint Elizabeth's, would be taken over by Boston Medical Center.

To help the communities served by and staff of Carney and Nashoba Valley hospitals, the Healey administration noted it has committed $30 million to keep the facilities open and directed job re-hiring help to staff.

Earlier Friday, a lawyer representing Steward Health Care said in court that the company was "close" to signing purchase agreements for at least five of its six for-sale hospital campuses in Massachusetts.

"I'm pleased to report we've made very significant progress with the parties, in no small part to the efforts of the mediator," Ray Schrock, Steward’s lawyer from the firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges, said Friday. "We're not quite there yet but we are hopeful that we could close out the remaining issues between, on the one hand the buyers, on the second between the commonwealth of Massachusetts and our stakeholders, as we move forward toward what we hope is a signing of asset purchase agreements on hopefully all of the six hospitals that we're trying to sell. But certainly at least on five, I know we're close."

Steward hopes to be "reporting a favorable result on signing the asset purchase agreements for Massachusetts on Monday," Schrock said.

Steward officials previously told the court that they received binding bids from local operators to acquire six of their Massachusetts hospitals -- Saint Elizabeth’s Medical Center, Saint Anne’s Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Holy Family Hospital – Haverhill, Holy Family Hospital – Methuen, and Morton Hospital. Last week, some doubt emerged around whether the Haverhill campus of Holy Family was included in the bid for that license, raising the possibility that hospitals beyond Carney Hospital and Nashoba Valley Medical Center could close here.

Schrock said that the outstanding issue related to the sixth hospital was under discussion between the mortgage lender for Steward's landlord and Massachusetts state government. On Thursday, Gov. Maura Healey called out the lender, Apollo Global Management, and said she has been "very aggressive" about pushing Apollo to sign off on a deal.

"So my hope is that they come to their senses and finalize this so that we can proceed with saving these six campuses," Healey said.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated. State House News Service contributed to this report.