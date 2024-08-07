Efforts intensify in Boston, Ayer to keep Steward Health hospitals open

An emergency declaration tied to the Steward Health Care hospital closures could keep services running.

The Boston City Council will consider a resolution Wednesday that would declare a "public health emergency" and keep things running at Carney Hospital in the city's Dorchester neighborhood.

The resolution, sponsored by councilors John Fitzgerald and Ed Flynn, urges the city and the Boston Public Health Commission to "take all possible steps necessary to preserve the operations of Carney Hospital and ensure that Steward is following all state and local laws."

It comes after dozens of the hospital employees rallied in front of Carney Hospital on Monday to protest the planned shutdown, which is currently scheduled for the end of the month.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The Texas-based company filed for bankruptcy in May and last week announced the closure of Carney Hospital in Boston’s Dorchester and Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer.

The protesters said the closure would eliminate 750 jobs and access to health care for a vulnerable population.

Fitzgerald and Flynn's resolution describes the closure plan as "unconscionable."

Meanwhile in Ayer Tuesday night, the select board passed a resolution to declare a public health emergency and establish a transition plan to ensure the Nashoba Valley Medical Center remains operational until a new owner is found.

The hospital, also owned by Steward Health Care, is also scheduled to close at the end of this month, taking with it some 500 jobs and negatively impacting tens of thousands of people.

The city council meets at 12 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the Carney Hospital resolution.