Chaos continues for Steward Health Care as deadline for bids arrives

The company filed for bankruptcy back in May

By Jessie Castellano

An emergency room entrance at a Steward Health Care-run hospital in Massachusetts.
The deadline for bids Steward Health Care's hospitals arrived on Monday. The deadline, which was already extended by three weeks, applies to the sale of seven hospitals in Massachusetts, four in Arizona and one facility in Texas.

The company filed for bankruptcy back in May in order to continue operations at their Massachusetts hospitals. They blamed the "highly challenging health care environment" as the cause of their financial struggles.

Last week, it was discovered that the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the company for potential corruption in international business dealings.

Some big questions remain, according to State House News Service, like whether the company will seek another extension and if a buyer will come forward for each of the seven facilities.

Following this deadline, the company plans to call for an auction on July 18 and a proposed sales hearing on July 31.

