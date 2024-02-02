Steward says it can keep its hospitals open. But can it transfer ownership?

Steward Health Care System said it has the financing to keep its Massachusetts hospitals open in the short term as it considers transferring ownership of one or more of them. But the details around how such a transfer might happen remain murky, according to several healthcare leaders and others.

According to a memo to Steward staff on Friday, a copy of which was obtained by the Boston Business Journal after it was first reported by the Boston Globe, the Texas-based for-profit healthcare system said it had agreed on the terms for a “significant financial transaction” that would stabilize the company, which is facing serious financial problems that have surfaced in recent weeks.

The memo said the company is mulling “transferring one or more of our hospitals to other operators.”

But actually finding providers to take over its nine hospitals is no simple task.

