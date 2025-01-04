Still no snow, but chilly temps and gusty winds continue

Cold, breezy, and mostly dry will be the theme this weekend across much of the region. In terms of cloud cover on Saturday, we’ll be dealing with some sunshine along with some scattered clouds out and about, a renegade flurry possible across southern New England and steady snow showers across the higher elevations of western and northern New England where we could see several inches of snow.

Highs will range from the upper 20s to low 30s south, 20s north, along with a gusty northwest wind making it feel more like the teens.

Overnight will be mostly dry with some scattered clouds. Flurries and snow showers will continue across the northern and western mountains, and we’ll also keep an eye out for some Ocean Effect flurries and snow showers which may kick up over the Cape late Saturday night into Sunday morning, but we're not expecting much or any accumulation there right now.

Lows Saturday night drop into the low 20s south, teens and single digits far north. Wind from the northwest will diminish a bit, keeping wind chills at bay in the low teens across the south, and single digits to around 0 far north.

Another cold and dry day is expected Sunday, with a blend of clouds and sun. Flurries and snow showers will continue across the western and northern mountains, while the rest of the region remains mostly dry.

Highs reach the low 30s south, mid 20s north, but a gusty northwest wind will make it feel more like the upper teens again.

The new work week will start out breezy and dry as we remain in a cold, northwest air flow out of Canada.

There still remains a slight risk for flurries and snow showers along south coastal New England on Monday as a storm system ejects off the mid-Atlantic coast, but chances for that continue to dwindle as latest model trends push the precipitation shield further south.

The rest of the work week will feature colder than average temperatures along with dry conditions. For now, no snow is expected in our Exclusive 10-Day Forecast, but that could change being that it's winter in New England.

Have a great afternoon!