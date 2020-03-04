Local
Still No Winner Declared This Morning in Maine

With over 90% of precincts reporting, Sanders and Biden are seperated by a percentage point

By Josh Sullivan

It's still too close to call.

Officials in Maine have yet to declare a victor in Tuesday's Democratic presidential primary. As of 5:15 a.m., Vice President Joe Biden barely led Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders with 34% of the vote, compared to Sanders' 33%. That's with 91% of precincts reporting.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts-D, trailed distantly in third place with 16% of the vote. Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, received 12%.

Three New England states — Maine, Massachusetts and Vermont — were among the 14 states voting on Super Tuesday, where about one-third of the available Democratic delegates were up for grabs.

Sanders took his home state of Vermont, while Biden upset Warren to win Massachusetts and its 91 delegates.

President Donald Trump is also the projected winner of the GOP primary in Vermont, Massachusetts and Maine.

