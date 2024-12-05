THIS FRIDAY: We're visiting the merriest street in Massachusetts

One of the merriest streets in the country is right here in Massachusetts.
NBC10 Boston's Priscilla Casper will join TODAY anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie this Friday for a visit to Main Street in Stockbridge, a town so picture-perfect that Norman Rockwell actually captured the winter scene with a painting, "Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas." Rockwell spent the last 25 years of his life in the town.
Founded in 1734, Stockbridge has a population around 2,000 people. Every December thousands of visitors attend a magical weekend-long event filled with art, music, and holiday activities, culminating with the actual recreation fo the Rockwell painting. The tradition started 35 years ago as a way to help boost holiday spirit and support local businesses.
As for things to do, you can plan your stay at The Red Lion Inn - the oldest continually operating hotel in the country, take in a show at the Berkshire Theater Company - one of the oldest active theaters - then take a visit to see the original Rockwell painting at the Norman Rockwell Museum.
You can tune in Friday morning starting at 6 a.m. on NBC10 Boston to see the town in action!