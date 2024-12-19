Stolen car burned on Duxbury Beach after Marshfield gas station burglary; man arrested

Police arrested a man they say broke into a Massachusetts gas station, stole a car and set it ablaze on Duxbury Beach.

The Marshfield Police Department said it was helping the Duxbury Police Department on Thursday to investigate the car fire, which appeared to have been intentionally set. The vehicle was registered in Marshfield, where its owner said it had been parked overnight at an unnamed gas station.

When police were investigating, they received multiple burglary alarms from that gas station. Just before an officer arrived, investigators say cash and several cartons of cigarettes were stolen from the store.

Surveillance video showed a person in a ski mask, a black hooded sweatshirt and gloves steal the vehicle earlier in the night, then come back two hours later and break into the business, stealing the money and cigarettes.

A Marshfield officer who was investigating "observed a suspect walking in the area," police said. He was identified as 19-year-old Aidan Boyle of Marshfield.

Boyle was found to have "a black hooded sweatshirt, gloves, a ski mask, a large amount of cash and several cartons of cigarettes" on him, according to the department.

Marshfield police arrested Boyle, who is charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, larceny of a motor vehicle and malicious destruction of property. Additional charges were pending in Duxbury, police noted.

Boyle was set to be arraigned Thursday at Plymouth District Court. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could address the charges against him.