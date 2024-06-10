Dorchester

Stolen car crashes into vehicles in Dorchester, police say

The Boston Police Department says it is searching for a driver who hit 15-20 vehicles on Centre Street in Dorchester before leaving the car on Leslie Street

David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Boston police are looking for the driver of a stolen car they say crashed into over a dozen other vehicles Monday afternoon in the city's Dorchester neighborhood.

Authorities received a 911 call reporting that vehicles had been hit on Centre Street in Dorchester. According to police, 15-20 vehicles were hit.

Witnesses say they saw the driver get out of the car on nearby Leslie Street and flee on foot.

Police said they were looking for the driver, but did not immediately give any further details.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Dorchester
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us