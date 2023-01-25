Stolen Car Crashes Near Boston Tunnel During Police Chase, 5 Arrested

Five people were arrested trying to escape a crashed and stolen car that led police on a chase from Revere to Boston early Wednesday morning, officials said.

The stolen car, a Honda Accord that had been taken in Taunton, was spotted on Route 107 south in Revere just after midnight, state police said. A trooper tried to stop the car on Route 60 but it didn't comply and headed south, taking Route 1A past Logan airport.

At the entrance to the Ted Williams tunnel, the car rear-ended a Subaru Outback, police said. The five people inside allegedly tried to get out of the car through the backseat, but were taken into custody.

They were identified as 20-year-old Ailton Lopes of Brockton, 18-year-old Jaylani Cole of Roxbury, 18-year-old Syncere Lindsay of Brockton, 19 -year-old Nia Owens of Lynn and a 17-year-old girl from Lynn whose name wasn't shared.

All five face a charge of receiving a stolen motor vehicle. Lopes, who was driving the stolen vehicle, is facing additional charges in connection with the chase, police said.

The four adults were expected in Chelsea District Court Wednesday. It wasn't immediately clear if they had an attorney who could speak to their arrests.

The 17-year-old remains in Department of Youth Services custody, police said.