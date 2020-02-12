Stolen Car Goes on 27-Mile, High-Speed Chase on Mass. Pike, Police Say

A man led Massachusetts state troopers on a 27-mile chase at speeds of up to 115 mph before his car was stopped by a tire deflation device early Wednesday morning, police said.

The chase started just after 3 a.m., when a trooper on patrol on Interstate 95 in Weston noticed a Nissan Altima speeding and driving erratically, a state police spokesman said.

After initially slowing down and pulling into the breakdown lane, police said, the man driving the car accelerated again and got on the Massachusetts Turnpike.

The car, which was reported stolen out of Florida and had attached license plates from South Carolina, reached speeds of 100-115 mph as it fled and was changing lanes as it passed other vehicles, state police said.

After deploying a tire deflation device, the vehicle eventually came to a stop just before Exit 11 in Millbury — 27 miles away from where the chase began, according to police.

The driver, identified by police as 35-year-old Sean McLaughlin, of Oxford, was taken into custody.

McLaughlin, who was wanted on two outstanding warrants, is facing charges of speeding, attaching plates, marked lanes violation, failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property worth over $1,200, use of a motor vehicle without authority, operating with a suspended license and failure to signal.

McLaughlin was expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Newton District Court. It's unclear if he has an attorney.