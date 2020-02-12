Local
Massachusetts

Stolen Car Goes on 27-Mile, High-Speed Chase on Mass. Pike, Police Say

State police troopers were able to stop the driver, who was wanted on outstanding warrants and reached speeds of up to 115 mph, by deploying a tire deflation device

By Staff and wire report

By Staff and wire report

NBC10 Boston

A man led Massachusetts state troopers on a 27-mile chase at speeds of up to 115 mph before his car was stopped by a tire deflation device early Wednesday morning, police said.

The chase started just after 3 a.m., when a trooper on patrol on Interstate 95 in Weston noticed a Nissan Altima speeding and driving erratically, a state police spokesman said.

After initially slowing down and pulling into the breakdown lane, police said, the man driving the car accelerated again and got on the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Local

New Hampshire primary 31 mins ago

NH Primary Results: Which Democrat Won in Your Township?

Mount Holyoke 1 hour ago

Mount Holyoke Art Professor Held Without Bail in Attack on Colleague

The car, which was reported stolen out of Florida and had attached license plates from South Carolina, reached speeds of 100-115 mph as it fled and was changing lanes as it passed other vehicles, state police said.

After deploying a tire deflation device, the vehicle eventually came to a stop just before Exit 11 in Millbury — 27 miles away from where the chase began, according to police.

The driver, identified by police as 35-year-old Sean McLaughlin, of Oxford, was taken into custody.

McLaughlin, who was wanted on two outstanding warrants, is facing charges of speeding, attaching plates, marked lanes violation, failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property worth over $1,200, use of a motor vehicle without authority, operating with a suspended license and failure to signal.

McLaughlin was expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Newton District Court. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

NBC/Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Massachusettsweston
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us