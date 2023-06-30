Stolen moving van slams into closed-down Kmart in Brockton

A stolen U-Haul van slammed into the front of a closed-down Kmart store early Friday morning in Brockton, Massachusetts, according to police.

Police in the city said they responded to an alarm at the former retailer on Main Street, and found the moving van smashed into the front of the store. Officers responded shortly after midnight.

No one was in the van when officers arrived. The building was empty, and no injuries have been reported by police.

Additional details were not released.