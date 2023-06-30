Local

Brockton

Stolen moving van slams into closed-down Kmart in Brockton

By Matt Fortin

NBC10 Boston

A stolen U-Haul van slammed into the front of a closed-down Kmart store early Friday morning in Brockton, Massachusetts, according to police.

Police in the city said they responded to an alarm at the former retailer on Main Street, and found the moving van smashed into the front of the store. Officers responded shortly after midnight.

No one was in the van when officers arrived. The building was empty, and no injuries have been reported by police.

Additional details were not released.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Brockton news

Brockton Jun 27

Judge denies former Brockton police chief's effort to get case dismissed

Massachusetts Jun 16

Brockton murder suspect remains hospitalized after ramming two police cruisers

This article tagged under:

Brockton
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us