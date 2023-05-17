Stolen Pickup Crashes After Wild Chase Up Route 1 From Tobin Bridge

A stolen pickup truck fleeing a crash in Boston led a Massachusetts state trooper on a high-speed chase for miles up Route 1 Tuesday night after blasting through a work zone on the Tobin Bridge, police said.

The Toyota Tacoma hit speeds of at least 110 mph as it worked to escape the trooper, police said. The driver was arrested after the pickup crashed in Lynnfield, flipping onto its cab and sliding down the highway.

Denny Fernandes de Pina Andrade, who wasn't hurt in the crash, had a suspended license for failing to pay fines, according to state police. He was arrested on charges including stealing a vehicle, failing to stop, hit-and-run and speeding.

It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to his arrest. He was held on $540 bail.

The chase began on the Tobin Bridge about 11:28 p.m., when the officer saw the speeding pickup truck barrel past his cruiser, enter a work zone and knock over every cone marking the work area, police said. The chase continued into Chelsea and Revere at speeds of between 110 and 115 mph.

In the middle of the chase, police said, troopers learned that the truck had been stolen in Brockton and hit a Mercedes SUV in a tunnel prior to the Tobin Bridge. No one was hurt in that crash.

After passing through Saugus, Andrade lost control of the pickup and hit the center median of Route 1 under Route 129, crashing the vehicle and damaging the concrete barrier, police said. The man didn't appear hurt and didn't want medical treatment.